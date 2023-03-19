CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Three people were arrested at a driving under the influence (DUI)/Driver’s License Checkpoint in Chula Vista Saturday, authorities said.

The Chula Vista Police Department said officers conducted the checkpoint in the 1100 block of Eastlake Parkway from 6 p.m. to midnight.

During that time, two drivers were arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. An additional person was arrested for allegedly being in possession of a controlled substance.

The identities of those arrested have not been released.

The department said 2177 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint on Saturday and 742 of them were screened by officers. A total of 17 citations were issued and six vehicles were impounded.

According to authorities, the DUI checkpoint location was selected based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes in the area.

The department said the primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads.

The next DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista will be held sometime in April.