SAN DIEGO – A 26-year-old who was struck and killed on State Route 94 in Lemon Grove earlier this month has been identified, according to medical officials.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office released a report stating that Emmanuel Elizalde died from multiple blunt force injuries to the head and neck after being hit by a car just east of State Route 125 in the early morning hours of July 17.

Officials said that the 26-year-old resident of San Diego had parked his vehicle between the shoulder of the highway and the first lane to the left for unknown reasons.

A car traveling in the first lane attempted to avoid the vehicle by swerving and ultimately struck the man who was walking on the left shoulder. Police were called to the scene and paramedics attempted to perform life-saving measures but the man was eventually pronounced dead.

California Highway Patrol officials continue to investigate the incident.