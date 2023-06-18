A total of 21 unlicensed drivers and an additional four drivers with suspended licenses were cited by authorities in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A total of 21 unlicensed drivers and an additional four drivers with suspended licenses were cited by authorities in Escondido over the weekend.

That’s according to the Escondido Police Department who says a checkpoint was held Friday night at West Valley Parkway and Avenida del Diablo.

The checkpoint was conducted between 6:15 p.m. and 11 p.m. EPD says it actually ended early due to a fatal collision unrelated to the checkpoint.

During that time, another motorist was arrested on an outstanding DUI warrant, authorities confirmed.

Checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests, according to EPD. The department stated, “the primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.”

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.