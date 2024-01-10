OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A total of 26 citations were issued at a driving under the influence/driver’s license checkpoint in Oceanside Friday night, authorities said.

According to the Oceanside Police Department (OPD), officers conducted the checkpoint in the 3500 block of Oceanside Boulevard rom 6 p.m. to midnight.

Authorities say 1,347 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and 461 of them were screened by officers during that timeframe.

Twenty-five drivers were issued citations for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, OPD confirmed. Another driver was cited for having an open container of alcohol.

No drivers were arrested for driving under the influence during this checkpoint.

According to police, DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. Authorities say the primary purpose of these DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads.