Driver killed in crash into rock, guardrail on rural highway

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 23-year-old was killed when he lost control of his car near Lakeside and wound up slamming into a guardrail, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday on state Route 67 south of Foster Truck Trail, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow.

Garrow said the man was driving south SR-67 when he lost control of his 2014 Ford Focus and struck a curb, a rock and the guardrail. The driver died at the scene.

Authorities were still investigating what caused the driver, who did not appear to be wearing a seat belt, to lose control of the vehicle. The driver’s name was withheld pending notification of relatives.

