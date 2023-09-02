A DUI checkpoint was conducted in Chula Vista Friday night, police said.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A total of 22 citations were issued at a driving under the influence (DUI)/Driver’s License Checkpoint in Chula Vista Friday night, authorities said.

The Chula Vista Police Department said officers conducted the checkpoint in the 600 block of Eastlake Parkway from 6 p.m. to midnight.

According to CVPD, 3,045 vehicles traveled through the Friday night checkpoint, and 885 of them were screened by officers.

During that time, two drivers conducted field sobriety tests, though neither were found to be under the influence of drugs nor alcohol, police said.

Authorities say 21 unlicensed or suspended license citations were issued, along with an additional citation for an undisclosed reason. One vehicle was impounded.

CVPD says DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of these checkpoints, according to authorities, are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the roads.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), DUI checkpoints have provided the most effective documented results of any of the DUI enforcement strategies.

The next DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista will be held sometime in September.