21-year-old man dies in rollover crash

BONSALL, Calif. — A 21-year-old man died Sunday in a rollover crash on a freeway in rural North County, authorities said.

The collision happened around 5 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15, north of Camino Del Rey, California Highway Patrol said in a news release. The driver of a silver Chevrolet Sonic was traveling south when he veered to the right, off the roadway and down an embankment. The car overturned and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected.

California Highway Patrol and North County Fire Department arrived to help the driver, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have only identified the man as a 21-year-old from San Bernardino.

It was not yet known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision, which remained under investigation Monday morning.

