SAN DIEGO – A 21-year-old has died after a single-car crash that occurred early Thursday morning in El Cajon, authorities said.

The crash happened around 4:29 a.m. near the intersection of Broadway and Fletcher Parkway when the driver of a white sedan, now identified as Peyton Nurse, was exiting state Route 67 and failed to make a left turn onto Broadway, officials with the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Nurse, who was not wearing a seatbelt, struck a traffic signal pole on the roadway while traveling at an estimated 45 miles per hour. Bystanders found the injured 21-year-old and called 911.

EMS and police were dispatched to the scene and transported Nurse to a nearby hospital where he entered a comatose state for several hours. On Thursday, officials say Nurse was officially pronounced brain dead.

The crash remains under investigation by police at this time.