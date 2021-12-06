Camp Pendleton Marine hit, killed by truck while helping crash victims

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A 20-year-old Camp Pendleton Marine was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday after stopping to help two people who had been involved in a crash on Interstate 5 in Oceanside, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Darryl Sheffey, 36, was driving his Ford Edge southbound on I-5, south of Las Pulgas, at around 3:20 a.m., when he was involved in a one-car crash that left his vehicle blacked-out in the traffic lanes.

Moments later, authorities say the 20-year-old U.S. Marine Corps member stopped to help Sheffey and a 31-year-old female passenger. That is when a 47-year-old international box truck driver collided into the Ford Edge and the Good Samaritan, CHP said.

The 20-year-old Marine could not overcome his injuries as he was pronounced dead on scene by Camp Pendleton Fire Personnel. CHP says Sheffey and his passenger suffered major injuries and were transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla.

Sheffey was also arrested on suspicion of multiple felony charges, authorities confirmed. He is expected to be booked into the San Diego County Jail after receiving medical care.