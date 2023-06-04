OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A 20-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Oceanside on Sunday, authorities said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Mission Avenue and Mesa Drive around 12:13 a.m.

According to the Oceanside Police Department, the driver of a 2005 Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on Mission Avenue when for unknown reasons he collided with the traffic signal pole on the southeast corner of the intersection.

Responding officers and paramedics arrived to the scene to find that the 20-year-old man had sustained fatal injuries during the crash, authorities said. His identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of family.

OPD says it’s unknown if alcohol or speed was a factor in the collision. The department’s Major Accident Investigation Team responded to scene to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact Traffic Collision Investigator Kevin Lissner at (760) 435-4651.

No other vehicles were reported to be involved in this incident and the driver was the car’s sole occupant, police confirmed.