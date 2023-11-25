CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police issued 20 citations at a driving under the influence (DUI)/Driver’s License Checkpoint in Chula Vista Friday night, authorities said.

The Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) said officers conducted the checkpoint in the 1100 block of Eastlake Parkway from 6 p.m. to midnight.

During that time, 2,096 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint and 626 of them were screened by officers. CVPD said a total of two drivers conducted field sobriety tests.

Authorities say nine unlicensed or suspended license citations were issued, and five vehicles were impounded. Additionally, 11 other citations of varying instances were also issued during the checkpoint.

CVPD says DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of these checkpoints, according to authorities, are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the roads.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), DUI checkpoints have provided the most effective documented results of any of the DUI enforcement strategies.