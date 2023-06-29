Two women were injured in a crash, police said.

SAN DIEGO — Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday following a two-vehicle collision in Rancho Bernardo, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the crash occurred around 8:06 a.m. when a 39-year-old woman traveling northbound in a 2005 Toyota Corolla on the Interstate 15 freeway exited onto Camino del Norte.

Authorities say the woman failed to stop at the red traffic signal and made a right turn onto 14900 Camino del Norte. At that same time, a 57-year-old woman was traveling eastbound in her 2020 BMW X3 and entered the intersection on a green light, SDPD explained.

Police say the driver of the BMW X3 was struck by the driver of the Toyota Corolla. Both women were transported to a local hospital to be treated for multiple fractures. Their injuries are not life threatening.

Traffic units responded to the crash and will be handling the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.