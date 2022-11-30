OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Two people who were hit and killed by a vehicle last week while crossing a North County a street have been identified.

The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving near the 1800 block of Oceanside Boulevard when a man and a woman walking in the roadway were hit by a vehicle, according Oceanside Police Department.

Shannon Marie Breer, 53, and Harold David Ray, 55, have been identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office as the two people who were hit and killed in the crash.

The two pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and the medical examiner determined that both died due to blunt force trauma.

The driver remained at the scene and was not believed to have been impaired or speeding at the time of the crash, Oceanside Police Department spokesperson Jennifer Atenza said.