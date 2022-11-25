OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Two people were killed in North County Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the 1800 block of Oceanside Boulevard, OPD Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza said in a news release.

Upon arrival, officers found two pedestrians in the roadway who had been struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Oceanside Bouelvard.

Both pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, despite life-saving measures, Atenza said.

According to witness statements and physical evidence, the preliminary investigation indicated that the two pedestrians, a man and a woman, were in the middle of the roadway, not in a crosswalk, when they were hit by the vehicle, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and was not believed to have been impaired or speeding at the time of the crash, Atenza added.

“The Oceanside Police Department offers condolences to all impacted by this tragic accident

and urges pedestrians and drivers to follow all traffic-control signals. We also urge pedestrians

to only cross the road in designated crosswalks,” said the news release.

Oceanside Boulevard was closed for several hours Thursday night between Interstate 5 and Goat Hill Drive while authorities investigated the incident.

The identities of the two pedestrians have not yet been publicly released.

The incident is still under investigation by the OPD Major Accident Investigation Team and anyone with information on the crash was asked to contact OPD Traffic Collision Investigator Clint Bussey at 760-435-4412.