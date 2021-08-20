2 killed in Rancho Bernardo crash were Navy sailors

SAN DIEGO – The two men killed in a solo crash early Friday in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood were active duty Navy sailors, according to a spokesman.

Identities of the 18-year-old driver and his 21-year-old passenger have yet to be publicly disclosed. San Diego police said they were traveling eastbound on Bernardo Heights Parkway at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of a 2001 Mercedes E320 and crashed into a raised center median and then collided with a tree.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital, where they died, police said.

One of the men was assigned to the USS Abraham Lincoln and the other was serving in Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 14, Navy spokesman Brian O’Rourke said in a statement to FOX 5.

“The Abraham Lincoln crew and our HSC-14 Sailors deeply mourn this loss. The incident remains under investigation and the U.S. Navy is cooperating fully with local authorities.”

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to call the department or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.