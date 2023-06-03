Two people were killed and two people were hurt after a crash in Mission Bay. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — The two people killed in a crash last month in the Mission Bay area have been identified, local medical officials said.

Donna Miroslava Munoz, 39, and Kody Grant Hornburg, 34, were announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical County Medical Examiner’s Office said on its website.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on May 18 near Quivira Avenue and West Mission Bay Drive, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Authorities say a Toyota Prius was making a right hand turn from West Mission Bay Drive onto Quivira Road when a motorcyclist, Hornburg, collided with the passenger side of the Prius where Munoz was seated. Both died from their injuries.

Four other occupants of the Prius were taken to nearby hospitals with varying injuries, including an infant who did not suffer major injuries, according to officials. The family in the Prius were visiting from Los Angeles.