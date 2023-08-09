SAN DIEGO — An elderly man and woman killed in a crash in the Bay Terraces neighborhood last week have been identified as husband and wife, local medical officials said.

The husband, 76-year-old Ernest Martinez Acuna, was announced as one of the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said on its website. The medical staff determined the other victim as Acuna’s 74-year-old wife, but her family has yet to confirm her identify.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on Aug. 1 around 9:24 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Woodman Street, per the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

Authorities say a vehicle carrying four occupants crashed into another car while making a left turn onto Jaime Avenue.

Acuna was reportedly unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle, per law enforcement. When first responders arrived, he was performed dead at the scene.

The 74-year-old woman was removed from the vehicle and taken to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries, according to SDPD.