SAN DIEGO – Two people were killed and three were hospitalized late Saturday in a crash near a busy Midway District intersection, authorities said.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the crash involving a pickup truck and a minivan was reported at Camino Del Rio West and Sports Arena Boulevard, San Diego police said. It was not clear how the crash happened, but the result left both vehicles visibly damaged in the intersection as crews were on the scene.

Both of the fatalities were among people riding in the van, police said.

The three injured were transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital and UC San Diego Medical Center. The severity of their injuries was not disclosed.

None of those involved in the crash were publicly identified by police.

A number of roads are closed while crews investigate the crash. They include:

North and southbound traffic on Rosecrans Street from Kurtz Street to Midway Drive;

All west and eastbound traffic on Sports Arena Boulevard from East Drive to Pacific Highway; and

All southbound traffic from the Interstate 8 and Interstate 5 off-ramps into the Sports Arena area via Camino Del Rio West or Rosecrans Street.

Those closures are expected to last until 3 a.m. Sunday and motorists are asked to use other routes.

Check back for updates on this developing story.