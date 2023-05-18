Two people were killed and two people were hurt after a crash in Mission Bay. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — Two people were killed and two people were injured Thursday after a crash in the Mission Bay area, officials confirmed.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. near Quivira Avenue and West Mission Bay Drive, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

One person needed to be extricated from a vehicle, officials said.

The circumstances that led to the crash are still under investigation and no further information was immediately available regarding that status of those involved in the collision.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours as San Diego police conduct their investigation.