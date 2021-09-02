2 hurt when car crashes into Chula Vista bar

A Sept. 2, 2021 photo shows damage to Manhattan bar in Chula Vista after a car crash. (FOX 5)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police say two people were hurt when a car slammed into a popular bar in Chula Vista on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to Broadway and G Street around 8:30 p.m. after a driver ran a red light, hit another car then crashed into the Manhattan, according to police.

Video from the scene showed wooden boards covering a large hole in the side of the building. Police said two people inside the bar were hurt but the extent of their injuries was unclear.

After the crash, police say the driver got out of the car and got into a fight with bystanders who were in front of the bar. The driver, whose name was not released, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities said.

