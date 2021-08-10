2 hurt in wrong-way crash on I-5

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two people are hospitalized Tuesday morning after a wrong-way crash on the Golden State (5) Freeway, authorities said.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday night, according to California Highway Patrol dispatcher David Rydalch.

A white Chevrolet Tahoe SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lane near the La Jolla Parkway exit when it slammed into a Mazda SUV, Rydalch said.

Two people were transported to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not released.

No other information was immediately available.

