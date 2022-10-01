SAN DIEGO – Two people are in the hospital Saturday after an early morning rollover crash on State Route 94, authorities said.

The accident happened just before 2 a.m. on Eastbound SR-94, west of I-15. According to CHP officers, two cars were speeding and one of the drivers lost control.

Officers say an Infiniti sedan veered off the right shoulder and up an embankment, which caused the car to roll back onto the freeway. It came to a stop in the middle lanes.

Some people who witnessed the accident stopped to help the occupants of the vehicle to the right shoulder of the freeway, according to CHP.

Both the driver and passenger of the Infiniti were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are not known at this time.