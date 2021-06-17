2 hurt in motorcycle crash on El Cajon Boulevard

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 32-year-old woman riding on the back of a motorcycle suffered serious injuries when the two-wheeler collided with a car making a left turn in the Rolando area, police said Thursday.

The crash happened about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday on El Cajon Boulevard near Seminole Drive, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A 40-year-old man riding a 2006 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle eastbound on El Cajon Boulevard collided with a 2012 Honda Accord that was turning left onto southbound Seminole Drive from the westbound lanes of El Cajon Boulevard, Buttle said.

The passenger on the motorcycle, a 32-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment of a fractured pelvis, which was not believed to be life-threatening, the officer said. The motorcycle’s driver complained of pain to his right hand and right leg.

The 25-year-old man driving the Honda was uninjured, Buttle said. Intoxication was not a factor in the crash, he said.

