Correction: An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information about the location of Monday’s crash. It was in Rancho San Diego.

SAN DIEGO – California Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning in the Rancho San Diego area.

According to CHP public affairs officer Travis Garrow, the incident happened around 9:25 a.m. on Willow Glen Drive when a black Kia crossed the double yellow lines and struck a white Toyota Camry head-on. The 41-year-old driver of the Kia then swerved back into the westbound traffic lanes, hitting a gold Honda Accord.

The 45-year-old driver of the Camry and the driver of the Kia both were taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital for moderate injuries. The driver of the Honda Accord, a 62-year-old Chula Vista man, suffered no injuries.

All parties were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

What caused the driver to swerve into the eastbound lanes of traffic is unknown at this time. The crash is under investigation by CHP officials.