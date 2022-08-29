VISTA, Calif. — Two people were hospitalized Sunday when their vehicle crashed into a car, ran off the road and struck a tree and concrete wall in Vista, authorities said.

The fiery collision occurred around 8:30 pm. at the intersection of Main Street and Vista Village, Sgt. Eric Cottrell of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a release.

A 23-year-old man driving a Scion was traveling eastbound on Vista Village with a 20-year-old female passenger when the vehicle hit a Ford Mustang. The impact of the crash caused the Scion to run off the road and crash into a tree and concrete wall.

Both victims were trapped inside the car as the engine caught fire, Cottrell said.

The flames were extinguished thanks to the quick thinking of two military members, an active duty U.S. Marine and U.S. Navy Corpsman, who saw the car on fire and grabbed fire extinguishers from nearby establishments, according to authorities.

First responders were then able to rescue the driver and passenger, Cottrell said. The driver was airlifted to the hospital where his injuries are major but non-life-threatening while the passenger was taken by ambulance to the hospital for her injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash as it remains under investigation.