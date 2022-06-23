SAN DIEGO – Two people were hospitalized Wednesday after a driver rear-ended another at an Ocean Beach stop light, police said.

The crash involving the two eastbound vehicles happened about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection of Sunset Cliffs and Nimitz boulevards, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle. Officers say a 26-year-old woman in a 2015 Kia Sol did not see a 2008 Nissan Altima stopped at the light when she hit it from behind.

A 25-year-old passenger in the Kia was hospitalized with a spinal fracture while reporting “no feeling in his legs,” Buttle said, adding that he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The 40-year-old woman driving the Nissan also was taken to the hospital with complaints of head pain.

Neither injury is believed to be life-threatening, Buttle said.

Few other details were made available about the crash, but investigators say alcohol was not a factor.

The crash is being investigated by the agency’s Traffic Division.