SAN DIEGO — Two drivers were hurt in a car crash in Pacific Beach Wednesday, police said.

Around 1:53 p.m., a 22-year-old female driving an Audi A4 was exiting a driveway on the west side of 3900 Ingraham Street, when she went to make a left turn in the northbound direction and collided with the Honda Accord in the number one lane, San Diego police officer Robert Heims stated in a press release.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital, where the Audi driver suffered multiple fractures but her injuries aren’t considered life-threatening. The 19-year-old female driver of the Honda Accord had a complaint of pain.

The crash is under investigation by San Diego Police Traffic Division.