A crash killed a driver and passenger off I-805 in Chula Vista on Oct. 1, 2022. (OnScene.TV)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A driver and passenger were killed in a crash off a freeway Saturday morning in the Chula Vista area, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 9:53 a.m. near the intersection of East Palomar Street and the Interstate 805 freeway offramp, Officer Ryan Culver with the Chula Vista Police Department stated in a news release.

Upon arrival, first responders found a Nissan Rogue that exited the I-805 freeway southbound, according to CVPD. Several witnesses told police the vehicle drove through the intersection before crashing into a concrete and steel wall for unknown reasons.

The victims, a driver and passenger of the Nissan Rogue, were pronounced dead at the scene due to the extent of their injuries, Culver said. Their identities are being withheld pending notification from the family members.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone that witnessed the collision or has additional information is asked to contact the Chula Vista Police Department Traffic Bureau at 619-417-9436.