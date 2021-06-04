2 dead in fiery crash on I-5 near San Ysidro

SAN DIEGO — Southbound lanes of I-5 are closed near San Ysidro after two people were killed in a fiery crash, according to officials.
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was dispatched to the crash on I-5 south near Dairy Mart Road at 10:23 a.m. Firefighters say one of the two cars involved caught fire at some point during the collision.
Traffic is being detoured onto state Route 905, Caltrans San Diego said.
SkyFOX is headed to the area as we work to learn more about the crash.