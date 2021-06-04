2 dead in fiery crash on I-5 near San Ysidro

SAN DIEGO — Southbound lanes of I-5 are closed near San Ysidro after two people were killed in a fiery crash, according to officials.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was dispatched to the crash on I-5 south near Dairy Mart Road at 10:23 a.m. Firefighters say one of the two cars involved caught fire at some point during the collision.

Traffic is being detoured onto state Route 905, Caltrans San Diego said.

