OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Two people died and four others were hurt in a car crash Tuesday in Oceanside, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 8:16 p.m. at Douglas Drive and Pala Road, when a vehicle crashed into a tree and rolled over, an Oceanside police official told FOX 5.

Police confirmed two occupants are dead while four others were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Authorities have shut down northbound and southbound lanes of Douglas Drive from El Camino Real to Old River Street for the “next few hours.”