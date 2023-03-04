SAN DIEGO — Two people were critically injured Friday in a head-on collision in the Lake Murray neighborhood, said the San Diego Police Department.

The incident occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. when 30-year-old man was driving a Subaru Impreza WPX northbound in the left lane of 8300 Lake Murray Blvd. and a 49-year-old woman was driving a Ford Mustang southbound while approaching Jackson Drive.

Authorities say for reasons unknown the woman crossed the southbound lanes of Lake Murray at Jackson Drive and proceeded into the northbound left lane, colliding with the Impreza

head-on.

The driver of the Mustang suffered head trauma, an open fracture to her left arm and internal bleeding, according to SDPD. Officials say a 19-year-old female passenger in the Mustang suffered facial fractures, along with several other serious injuries. Both of their injuries are considered to be life threatening.

The driver of the Impreza had no injuries.

Authorities say alcohol intoxication may be a factor in the collision. The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-580-8477.