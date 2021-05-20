60-year-old man dies in head-on crash with MTS bus

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The 60-year-old driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu was killed Thursday evening in a head-on crash with a MTS bus in the University Heights area.

The crash occurred about 6:25 p.m. in the 4500 block of Texas Street, near Monroe Avenue, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

Two vehicles and a bus collided Wednesday evening in University Heights, trapping at least one driver, San Diego police said. (Photo by Matt Meyer)

The driver of the Malibu was going northbound when, for unknown reasons, he drove across the middle turn lane and slammed head-on into a MTS bus going southbound, Heims said.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a hospital where he was pronounce dead. A 59-year-old woman on the bus sustained a bump to her head and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Heims said.

The victim’s name was not disclosed.

