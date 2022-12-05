SAN DIEGO — Two boys were hospitalized Sunday with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car while riding their bicycles, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The incident happened around 6:20 p.m. Sunday near the 900 block of Saturn Boulevard in the Nestor neighborhood, SDPD Watch Commander John Buttle said in a news release.

Police said the two boys, ages 12 and 13, were crossing Saturn Boulevard mid-block when they were hit by a Volkswagen Jetta driving south.

Both boys lost consciousness at the scene of the crash and CPR was performed on the 12-year-old, Buttle said. The two children were taken to an area hospital with injuries that were considered life threatening.

Alcohol and drugs were not considered a factor in the crash, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact SDPD at 619-424-0400or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.