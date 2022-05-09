SAN DIEGO – Two people were hurt Monday when their cars collided in the Tierrasanta area, authorities said.

It happened just before 11 a.m. in the area of Santo Road and Tierrasanta Boulevard, which sits to the east of Interstate 15 and south of state Route 52, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. Little is known about the circumstances of the crash, but the result scattered wreckage onto the street and left at least one of the vehicles with visible damage to its front end, windshield and both the driver’s side and passenger’s side doors.

That vehicle was seen being loaded up onto a tow truck with the remains of its airbag hanging out of its driver’s side window.

Both involved in the crash suffered major injuries and were transported to an area hospital with one considered a critical trauma case, Munoz said. They were not publicly identified by fire officials.

No further information was immediately available.