SAN DIEGO — A road rage stabbing on a major San Diego highway Monday resulted in two arrests and one person taken to a hospital, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on state Route 94 eastbound near College Avenue and Broadway, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officers said two vehicles, a Ford F-150 and a Toyota Tacoma, were involved in a fender-bender when the F-150 tapped the Tacoma’s bumper that was at a stop.

Two of the three F-150 occupants got out of the pickup truck with knives while two others from the Tacoma also got out of their vehicle, per CHP. A female from the F-150 then stabbed a person from the Tacoma. That victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A fight also broke out between one of the occupants of the F-150 and another person from the Tacoma, who suffered cuts to their hand but was not taken to a hospital, authorities said.

CHP confirmed the two F-150 suspects with knives were arrested at the scene.