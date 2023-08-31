A DUI checkpoint led to two arrests in La Mesa Saturday, Aug. , 26, 2023, police said.

LA MESA, Calif. — Two people were arrested at a driving under the influence (DUI)/Driver’s License Checkpoint in La Mesa Saturday night, authorities said.

The La Mesa Police Department said officers conducted the checkpoint in the 4900 block of Spring Street from 7 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

During that time, two drivers were arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs at or near the checkpoint, authorities confirmed.

The identities of those arrested have not been released.

According to La Mesa PD, 752 vehicles were contacted during the checkpoint and nine drivers were evaluated by officers in a secondary screening.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes, authorities explained.

La Mesa PD says the primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads.