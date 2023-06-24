A DUI checkpoint led to one arrests in Chula Vista Saturday, June 4, 2023, police said.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Two people were arrested at a driving under the influence (DUI)/Driver’s License Checkpoint in Chula Vista Saturday, authorities said.

The Chula Vista Police Department said officers conducted the checkpoint in the 200 block of East Orange Avenue from 6 p.m. to midnight.

During that time, two drivers were arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The identities of those arrested have not been released.

The department said 2,270 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint on Saturday and 688 of them were screened by officers. A total of 35 citations were issued and six vehicles were impounded.

According to authorities, the DUI checkpoint location was selected based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes in the area.

The department said the primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads.

The next DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista will be held sometime in July.