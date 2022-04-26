SAN DIEGO – The man recently killed in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 8 in El Cajon has been identified.

Nineteen-year-old Jesus Manuel Saldana was killed Saturday during a collision on westbound I-8 when he lost control of the vehicle while driving at high speeds near Mollison Avenue, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Saldana, a resident of Pauma Valley, was driving on the right-hand shoulder before losing control of his car, exiting the highway and striking a tree, coming to a rest in an embankment, officials said.

EMS was called to the scene but Saldana pronounced dead at the scene.

Saldana’s official cause of death was ruled as multiple blunt force injuries.