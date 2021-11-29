19-day streak of rising San Diego County gas prices ends

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was unchanged Monday, ending a 19-day streak of increases totaling 12.5 cents that boosted it to $4.67, its highest amount since Oct. 12, 2012.

The average price rose by one-tenth of a cent six of the previous seven days, including Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is nine-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, 14.5 cents higher than one month ago and $1.512 greater than one year ago.

The average price is 5.5 cents shy of matching San Diego County’s record high of $4.725 set on Oct. 8, 2012.

