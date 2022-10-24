BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. — An 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed Saturday in a crash in rural East County, county medical officials said.

Around 3:31 p.m., a helmeted motorcyclist traveling eastbound on Shell Reef Expressway, located in an off-road area in Borrego Springs, and a pickup truck traveling westbound were unable to avoid one another when their vehicles collided, California State Parks told the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The motorcyclist, a man from Mexico identified as Ruben Gutierrez, died at the scene, according to the medical examiner’s office. No injuries were reported for the pickup truck driver.

It is unknown what caused the collision at this time.