ESCONDIDO, Calif. — An 18-year-old was fatally injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Escondido last week, according to authorities.

Escondido police said the young adult was traveling southbound on North Center City Parkway on the afternoon of May 24 when his vehicle left the road, traveled up an embankment and rolled over several times.

Preston Stubblefield, an 18-year-old high school student, was identified by the San Diego County Department of the Medical Examiner as the driver of the vehicle.

During the rollover, the medical examiner said Stubblefield was ejected from the vehicle. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Escondido police arrived on the scene, located south of North Nutmeg Street, around 1:15 p.m. Stubblefield was then escorted to a nearby hospital in critical condition, the medical examiner said.

Despite efforts by medical personnel, he succumbed to his injuries a little over a day later and was pronounced dead at 2:51 p.m. on May 25.

According to the medical examiner, Stubblefield passed roughly two weeks after his 18th birthday.

His cause of death or the nature of his injuries was not identified by the medical examiner.

Factors that might have contributed to the crash have also not been disclosed at this time. The incident is still under investigation by law enforcement.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Escondido Police Department at 760-839-4423.