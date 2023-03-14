PINE VALLEY, Calif. — An 18-year-old man was killed Monday after he crashed his car in Pine Valley and was ejected from the vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. when the man was driving a Toyota Camry eastbound on Old Highway 80, just east of Sunrise Highway, CHP spokesperson Jared Grieshaber said in a news release.

For reasons still under investigation, the driver lost control of the vehicle, going across the westbound lane and hitting a rock embankment on the north road edge.

The crash caused the Camry to partially overturn and the driver, who CHP said was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The identity of the man has not yet been released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, who also responded to the incident.

The circumstances that led to the crash are still under investigation and it is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the single-vehicle collision.