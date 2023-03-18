PINE VALLEY, Calif. — The 18-year-old killed in a Pine Valley solo roll-over crash earlier this week has been identified by the San Diego County Department of the Medical Examiner.

Joshua Spirz, a resident of Campo, was named as the driver of the vehicle.

Around 11 p.m. Monday, Spirz was driving a Toyota Camry eastbound on Old Highway 80, when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed into the the westbound lanes. The 18-year-old then struck a rock embankment, causing the Camry to overturn.

A passerby reported the crash, according to medical officials, after Spirz was seen exiting the vehicle before collapsing on the shoulder of the highway.

He was pronounced dead on scene due to “postmortem changes,” the medical examiner’s office said, after sustaining blunt force injuries to the head and neck.

California Highway Patrol officials said in a release earlier this week that Spirz was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

The circumstances leading to the crash are still under investigation by CHP. It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.