18-year-old driver, 21-year-old passenger killed in crash

An Aug. 20, 2021 photo shows a car involved in a double fatal crash in Rancho Bernardo early Friday. (FOX 5)

SAN DIEGO — Two young men were killed in a solo vehicle crash in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood early Friday, according to police.

San Diego police officers responded just before 12:45 a.m. to 15800 Bernardo Heights Parkway, near Calle Pueblito, and found a crash involving a 2001 Mercedes E320.

A news release from the police department says an 18-year-old man was driving the Mercedes eastbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the car. As a result, the Mercedes crashed into a raised center median then collided with a tree, according to SDPD.

The teen driver and his 21-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital, where police say they both died.

The department’s traffic division officers are leading the investigation into the crash.

Anyone with information about the collision was asked to call the department or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.