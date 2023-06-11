CORONADO, Calif. — A man was critically injured Sunday morning after attempting to stop a suspect who reportedly stole his vehicle in Coronado, authorities said.

According to the Coronado Police Department, a call came in around 5:20 a.m. reporting a man on the hood of a tan sedan that was traveling on Orange Avenue. Authorities say the individual was yelling.

A short time later, police say another call came in again reporting a man on the hood of a vehicle, this time near the Toll Plaza area. The caller notified authorities that a crash had occurred.

According to the department, the driver of the vehicle and a passenger were seen fleeing the scene on foot.

Responding officers located the vehicle facing eastbound in the westbound lanes near the Toll Plaza, where authorities say it had collided with the concrete toll structure.

An injured 33-year-old man was found laying in the next lane with injuries described as life-threatening. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, however, his current condition is unknown.

The driver, who police say was an 18-year-old man, was found with a juvenile passenger on the bridge access road shortly after the crash.

According to the police department, the teenagers allegedly stole the vehicle from the owner, the now hospitalized man. He jumped on the hood of the car in an attempt to stop them, CPD said.

Authorities say the 18-year-old driver was arrested. He faces charges of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, vehicle theft, felony hit-and-run and attempted murder, according to CPD. Additional charges are pending as an investigation continues.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.