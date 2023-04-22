SAN DIEGO — The first stretch of an 18-mile road repair and improvement project along State Route 67 begins Sunday, according to Caltrans.

Officials say crews will be digging out existing asphalt from Willow Road in Lakeside to Scripps

Poway Parkway Sunday, Monday and Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should anticipate one-way lane restrictions during this timeframe, said Caltrans.

As each section of the SR-67 is repaired, Caltrans says crews will begin in a northbound direction and then flip to the southbound lanes, with the full project possibly taking up to two-months to complete.

According to officials, SR-67 will be resurfaced with Rubberized Hot Mix Asphalt (RHMA) to improve road conditions from just north of the San Diego River Bridge in Lakeside to State Route 78 in Ramona.

Meanwhile, Caltrans says separate crews will be performing some repaving work at Mussey Grade Road on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Motorists should anticipate one-way lane restrictions while the work is in progress, officials said.

For real-time traffic information, including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, Caltrans has advised motorist to check their QuickMap.

The estimated total cost of the project is $37 million, which Caltrans says is funded through the State Highway Operation and Protection Program through Senate Bill 1 (SB 1).