WARNER SPRINGS, Calif. — A teenager was killed Sunday after he was hit by vehicle while riding his skateboard in Warner Springs, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to CHP, the incident happened around 8:05 p.m. on southbound State Route 79, North of Peralta Drive.

A 70-year-old man was driving a Mitsubishi vehicle southbound on SR-79 and was unable to avoid a skateboarder who was traveling northbound in the southbound lane, CHP Public Information Officer Jared Grieshaber said in a news release.

The skateboarder, a 16-year-old boy, was transported to Inland Valley Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. according to CHP.

The driver of the Mitsubishi and a passenger, a 70-year-old woman, were not injured in the crash.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, but CHP said that alcohol or drugs did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The identity of the teenager was not publicly released.