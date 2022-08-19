SAN DIEGO – A 16-year-old girl was killed after a crash on Interstate 5 Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident began around 1:45 p.m. on I-5 near Rosecrans Street when a white Nissan sport utility vehicle traveled off the road for unknown reasons and overturned, according to Jesse Matias with the California Highway Patrol.

The teenage girl was ejected from the vehicle while two other passengers, a 53-year-old woman from Kansas and a male whose age was not provided, remained inside of the car following the wreck.

EMS officials were called to the scene and transported the teenage girl with serious injuries to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The two other passengers suffered only minor injuries.

Matias said Friday that it is unclear if the victim was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The matter remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to CHP Officer A. Lowery at 858-293-6000.