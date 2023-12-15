CARLSBAD, Calif. — A 15-year-old girl was critically injured during a hit-and-run collision in North County Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers with the Carlsbad Police Department responded to the intersection of Chestnut Avenue and Highland Drive around 3:30 p.m. regarding a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian. It was discovered that the driver had fled the scene.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was transported to a local hospital by the Carlsbad Fire Department. Her injuries were described as serious.

After further investigation, CPD determined that the pedestrian was crossing the street in an unmarked crosswalk at the intersection. The suspect vehicle was reportedly driving southbound on Highland Drive and then went to make a left turn to go eastbound on Chestnut Avenue when the collision occurred.

Afterward police said the driver exited his vehicle, moved the pedestrian off the roadway onto the sidewalk, and fled the scene before officers arrived. An investigation led CPD to identify the hit-and-run suspect as 42-year-old Joshua Weber of Winchester, California.

Around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, police arrested Weber. He was booked into the San Diego County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run.

The Carlsbad Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Officer Ricardo Huerta by calling 442-339-5621 or by emailing ricardo.huerta@carlsbadca.gov.