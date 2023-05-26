SAN DIEGO — Fifteen people were arrested at a driving under the influence (DUI)/Driver’s License Checkpoint in Pacific Beach Thursday night, authorities said.

The San Diego Police Department said officers conducted the checkpoint 2475 Grand Ave. from 10 p.m. until 3 a.m. Friday.

During that time, 15 drivers were arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol at or near the checkpoint, authorities confirmed.

The identities of those arrested have not been released.

According to the police department, 1,208 vehicles traveled through the overnight checkpoint and 755 of them were screened by officers. Authorities say a total of 16 vehicles were impounded.

SDPD says these types of checkpoints have been shown to lower DUI deaths and injuries. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), these checkpoints have provided the most effective documented results of any of the DUI enforcement strategies.

The next DUI checkpoint by SDPD will be held at an undisclosed location on Thursday, June 1.